Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75,417 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $551,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $170.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

