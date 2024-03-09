Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

