Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.87 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

