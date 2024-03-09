Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Sells $1,447,743.30 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

