Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse Sells 42,161 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.22 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

