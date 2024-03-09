Assertio (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,878,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 346,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 302.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 612,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

