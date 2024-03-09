Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

TEAM stock opened at $208.80 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

