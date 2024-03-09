Aurelio Aleman Sells 50,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

