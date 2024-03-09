Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.50

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 33028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

