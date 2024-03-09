Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.30

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,293,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,901,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,086,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

