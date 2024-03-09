Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

