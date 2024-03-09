Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,440,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.00 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

