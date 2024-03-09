Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $970.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.39. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $999.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.