Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

