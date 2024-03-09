B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 71,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average daily volume of 31,168 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $710.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.54.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.37%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

