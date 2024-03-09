Bank of America Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

