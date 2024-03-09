Bank of America Increases Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target to $30.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CODI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CODI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and sold 19,916 shares worth $471,596. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

