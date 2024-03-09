Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

