Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 175,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $14.78 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.