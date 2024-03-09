Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pentair were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

PNR opened at $81.22 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

