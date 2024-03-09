Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $53,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.70 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

