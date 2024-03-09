BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of BankUnited worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BKU stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

