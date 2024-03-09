Barclays Initiates Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,437 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

