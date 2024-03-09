BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TBBB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BBB Foods
BBB Foods Price Performance
BBB Foods Company Profile
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BBB Foods
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.