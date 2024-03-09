Berenberg Bank Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $130.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.61.

EMR stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

