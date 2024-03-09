Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 234,194 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $40.01 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $61,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

