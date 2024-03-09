Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $609,748.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584,746.76.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

