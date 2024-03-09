Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 3,023,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 972,979 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.14%. Berry’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

