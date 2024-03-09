Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 58,550 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 703,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 160,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 169,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,103 shares of company stock worth $36,326,105. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

