BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in BILL were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

