Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
