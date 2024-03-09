Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$18.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

