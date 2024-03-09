Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $17.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSM opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 989,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.