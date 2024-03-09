BMO Capital Markets Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

DRI stock opened at $171.57 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.