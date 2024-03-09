BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.21

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 9147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a market cap of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.