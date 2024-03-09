Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

