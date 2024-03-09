Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $34.30 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $502.50 million, a PE ratio of 343.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $153,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,912.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $1,644,995. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.