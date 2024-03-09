Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

