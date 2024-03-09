Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $302.26

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $305.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

