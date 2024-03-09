Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,855 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.