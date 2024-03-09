Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $227.50 and last traded at $223.14, with a volume of 616373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

