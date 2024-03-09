Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

CADE stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

