California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.94 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

