California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of APi Group worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APG opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

