California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,378 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Natera
In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Natera Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
