California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,378 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.