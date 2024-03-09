California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,694 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $214.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.