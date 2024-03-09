California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,414 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 763.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.