California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Alkermes worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

