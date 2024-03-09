Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian Solar worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,200,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
