Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian Solar worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,200,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

