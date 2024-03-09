Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $409.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

